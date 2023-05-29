Hazelview Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

