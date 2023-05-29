Hazelview Securities Inc. Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 0.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.73. 767,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

