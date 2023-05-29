Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.40% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $40,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,916. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

