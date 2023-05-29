HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.41. 975,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,579. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

