Horizen Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.57 or 0.00030704 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $117.71 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00121228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,737,150 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

