Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
HII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
