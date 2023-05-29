Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

HII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.