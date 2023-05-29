IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) is CenterBook Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,960 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises approximately 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

IAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $90.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

