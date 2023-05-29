Insider Buying: Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Acquires 146,500 Shares of Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSVGet Rating) insider Nathan Mitchell purchased 146,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,956.50 ($33,304.33).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68.

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

