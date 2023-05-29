Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Holdings Raised by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment makes up 10.6% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.30% of Inspired Entertainment worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.88. 77,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

