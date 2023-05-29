International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 2,974,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

