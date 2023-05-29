Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.21% of Intuitive Surgical worth $195,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $306.90. 1,440,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

