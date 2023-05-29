Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.90. 106,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

