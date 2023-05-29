Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,582,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCU stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.12. 36,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,025. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

