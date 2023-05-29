Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PRFZ traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,359. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $179.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

