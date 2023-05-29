Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Sells 123,601 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,601 shares during the period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions accounts for 2.9% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 460,501 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

