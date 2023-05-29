Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

