ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in May

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,122,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 7,123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.
ioneer Price Performance
Shares of GSCCF stock remained flat at C$0.22 during trading on Monday. 115,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,454. ioneer has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.
ioneer Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ioneer (GSCCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.