ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in May

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,122,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 7,123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of GSCCF stock remained flat at C$0.22 during trading on Monday. 115,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,454. ioneer has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

