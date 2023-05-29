iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Reduced by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,030,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,369,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

