iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,649 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

