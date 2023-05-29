iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 161,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.95. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

