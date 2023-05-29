iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.82. 820,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

