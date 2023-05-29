iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.82. The company had a trading volume of 820,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

