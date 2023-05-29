iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. 24,941,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.