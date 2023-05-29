iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 353.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $59,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 875.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS MTUM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $136.70. 409,297 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

