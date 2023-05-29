iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,974 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $383,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.24. 746,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

