J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $189.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

