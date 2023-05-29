Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $141,554.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00936333 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,563.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

