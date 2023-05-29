Jet Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $146,405.24 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,651.79 or 0.99967160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00936333 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,563.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

