JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.01. 528,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,148. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.