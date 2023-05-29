JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $240.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

