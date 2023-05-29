JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

