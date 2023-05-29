JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 533,899 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 567.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $22.88. 348,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,788. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

