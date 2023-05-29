JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,035 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

