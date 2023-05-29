JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,461. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

