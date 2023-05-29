JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,414 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
XMLV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $968.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
