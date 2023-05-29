JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,201,936 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.33% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,839,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

