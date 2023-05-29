JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

