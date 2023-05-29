Kanen Wealth Management LLC Sells 304,869 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,869 shares during the quarter. Radiant Logistics comprises approximately 3.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 88,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 221,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

