Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

KZIA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 50,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,432. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

