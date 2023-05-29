Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.10) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.38).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.88) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.22, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

