Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSE KNSL opened at $307.21 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $202.00 and a 1 year high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.90 and a 200 day moving average of $300.92.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

