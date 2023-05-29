Knott David M Jr Acquires 850,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Ardelyx accounts for 1.6% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,818. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,276 shares of company stock worth $69,647. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.