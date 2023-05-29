Knott David M Jr Purchases Shares of 70,000 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. CSX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. 12,295,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,319,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

