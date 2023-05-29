Knowles (NYSE:KN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN opened at $17.76 on Friday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knowles by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after acquiring an additional 924,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.