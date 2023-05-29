Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $108.40 million and $57,092.42 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

