Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.83 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $643,817.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00045635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

