Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.83 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $643,817.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00121500 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00045635 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030635 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.