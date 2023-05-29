KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0640 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $92.11 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

