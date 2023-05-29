Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $314.80 million, a P/E ratio of 743.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,003.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 455.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

