Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Head to Head Comparison

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lanvin Group and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and Columbia Sportswear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.55 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.97 Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.34 $311.44 million $4.67 15.99

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Sportswear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

