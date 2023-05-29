Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 1,060,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,815,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,150,000. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

